Surgeon General Jerome Adams says wearing coronavirus masks will give Americans ‘more freedom’

“Exercise and promote your freedom by choosing to wear a face covering!”

The surgeon general had originally said in February that masks are “not effective” to prevent transmission, and urged people to protect themselves by staying home when they are sick and washing their hands thoroughly with soap and water.

He changed his stay tuned early April after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new directions that Americans should wear face-coverings in public places.

Nevertheless, orders to wear face masks have already been met with resistance in a few parts of the country.

