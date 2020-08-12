Surge in Spain’s virus cases prompts regional smoking ban, field hospital By Reuters





MADRID (Reuters) – Coronavirus cases in Spain leapt by almost 1,700 on Wednesday, part of a surge that has actually triggered the building and construction of a military field hospital in the hard-hit Aragon area and led authorities in Galicia to almost ban smoking in public locations.

Health ministry information revealed 1,690 brand-new coronavirus cases were detected in the 24 hours to Wednesday, up from the 1,418 reported on Tuesday and bringing the cumulative overall to 329,784 The brand-new day-to-day number left out Madrid, which did not supply fresh information due to technical troubles.

Since raising its stringent lockdown around 6 weeks ago Spain has actually had a hard time to keep a cover on brand-new infections, with typical day-to-day cases increasing from less than 150 in June to more than 1,500 in the very first 12 days of August.

In scenes similar to the epidemic’s March-April peak, TELEVISION video footage revealed flying force workers establishing dark green camping tents to function as a field hospital in Zaragoza, Aragon’s regional capital in northeasternSpain

Set to open on Friday, the center connected to Zaragoza’s University Clinic hospital will be utilized as a triage centre and short-lived ward, the flying force stated in a declaration.

With 571 cases per 100,000 residents, Aragon has the greatest occurrence of the virus in Spain …