Surfer who was mauled by a five metre long shark in WA pictured as horrifying images are revealed 

The young surfer who was mauled by a fantastic white shark on a popular beach in Western Australia has actually been exposed.

Phil Mummert, 28, was browsing at Bunker Bay, in the state’s south-west, when the five-metre shark bit his thigh around 2.15 pm onFriday

Mr Mummet, from neighboring Dunsborough, struck the fantastic white shark with his surf board prior to it was bitten in half, The West Australian reported.

Phil Mummert (pictured right) was mauled by a 5-metre fantastic white shark on Friday afternoon

Mr Mummert had his board bitten in half (pictured) by the fantastic white shark at a popular surfing area on Bunker Bay beach, in south-west WA, around 2.15 pm on Friday

Mr Mummert (pictured right) struck the fantastic white shark with his surf board after it bit his leg

Several other web surfers were in the water throughout the attack and paddled straight towards Mr Mummet to assist him to coast.

‘He’s simply resting on his board and the next thing you understand we simply heard somebody go ‘shark’.

‘ I reversed and I’ve simply seen this white (shark) type of breach. It simply eliminated his board,’ among Mr Mummet’s rescuers informed NineNews

A helicopter was sent out to the popular beach and the surfer was airlifted to Bunbury RegionalHospital

Mr Mummert’s mom, Jennifer, stated he was still in health center and would go through surgical treatment in either Bunbury orPerth

‘They are awaiting the cosmetic surgeon to have a appearance.

‘He’s awake and he hasn’t lost excessive blood. He’s been extremely fortunate,’ she stated.

A surfer who concerned Mr Mummert’s help, Jess Woolhouse, stated it was a ‘life or death’ scenario.

Mr Mummert (pictured left) was bitten in the best thigh and was airlifted to Bunbury Hospital

The 28- year-old (pictured left) was gave coast by a group of fellow web surfers

‘We all sort of made an effort to get him onto the board and begin heading in simply sort of screaming and attempting to sprinkle the water,’ he discussed.

Mr Woolhouse stated a group of 6 or 7 individuals had actually likewise formed on the beach and it was a neighborhood effort to assist Mr Mummert to coast.

He discussed Mr Mummert was in great spirits and his bleeding was staunched prior to the 28- year-old was airlifted to health center.

A Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development declaration stated they were examining the attack.

‘Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development is dealing with regional authorities to collaborate actions.

‘ DPIRD Fisheries officers are onsite carrying out beach patrols and the RAC helicopter is carrying out aerial monitoring in the location.

‘City of Busselton rangers have actually shut off the beach,’ the declaration checked out.

There has actually been a wave of shark attacks on the east coast in current months consisting of five deaths this year.