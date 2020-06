Surfer killed in shark attack off Australia’s east coast

A surfer has died after being attacked by way of a three-metre shark at a well known beach off Australia’s east coast, police said on Sunday.

The man was surfing at Kingscliff, about 100 kilometres (62 miles) south of Brisbane, on Sunday morning if the shark mauled his leg.

“Police have been told several board-riders came to his assistance and fought the shark off before the injured man could be helped to shore,” police said in a statement.

“He was rendered first aid for serious injuries to his left leg but died at the scene.”

Police said the person had not yet been formally identified but was thought to be a 60-year-old from Queensland state.