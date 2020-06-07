Surfer dies after shark attack in northern New South Wales | Environment

A 50-year-old man has died after being bitten with a shark while surfing near Kingscliff in northern NSW.

A Surf Life Saving NSW spokesman told Guardian Australia the man died while surfing at Salt Beach at about 10.40am on Sunday morning.

The beach has been cleared, and helicopters, jet skis and drones have been deployed to locate the shark.

The shark has not yet been identified, and while great white sharks are active in the location, the NSW Department of Primary Industries detected a bull shark in the waters off Kingscliff on Friday evening.

It’s unclear where he was bitten or how soon after the bite the person died. A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman told the Guardian responders who arrived at the beach at about 10.30am experimented with save the man’s life.

NSW Police also responded to the incident.

SharkSmart

(@NSWSharkSmart) SLS advise fatal shark bite at KINGSCLIFF, Tweed at 10:41 am on 7 Jun 2020. SLS has closed beach for 24 hours.



More to come