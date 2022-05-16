Capital: costs: programs: failure will deepen economic crisis

Or:

Anti-crisis Government: և: new: fiscal policy strict need: we have

In adopting the 2022 state budget, the current authorities boasted that they had set an unprecedented high target for 2022, namely 7% economic growth, 18.2% increase in budget expenditures, 60% increase in capital expenditures, 28% increase in tax revenues. և etc. We can already estimate the main indicators of the state budget for the first quarter of 2022, which are, to put it mildly, worrying. planned indicators.

And so

During the first quarter of 2022, the Armenian government had planned to make current expenditures of 420.2 billion drams, but actually made 362.2 billion drams of expenditures, ie the current expenditure budget was under-executed by about 13.8%. It is noteworthy that in 2022 the actual current expenditures increased by only 1.8% compared to 2021 (this is in the conditions of 7% inflation).

In the first quarter of 2022, the Armenian government planned to spend 67.2 billion drams on capital expenditures (road construction, construction of reservoirs, school construction, etc.), but actually spent 34.6 billion drams, ie about 48.5% under-capital expenditures budget. It is noteworthy that in 2022 the actual capital expenditures decreased by 29.4% compared to 2021. That is, they could not even fulfill last year’s index.

In the first quarter of 2022, the Armenian government had planned to collect taxes of 395.4 billion drams, but in fact collected taxes of 400.6 billion drams, that is, it collected about 1.3% more taxes (this is 7% inflation, 15 billion drams of Kajaran factory in the conditions of high metal prices).

To sum up, it should be noted that due to external factors, international organizations have sharply reduced their forecasts for Armenia’s economic growth in 2022, and the Central Bank of Armenia has joined them, forecasting 1.5% economic growth and 6.5% inflation. The Armenian government, by underperforming the 2022 budget, will worsen the economic indicators, in particular, the underperformance of capital expenditures will slow down the economic growth not only this year, but also in the coming years.

This testifies to the inefficient management of the state system, which creates additional internal reasons for the recovery and development of the Armenian economy. Of course, in this situation, the RA National Assembly, which approved the 2022 state budget, must properly carry out its control functions. Therefore, we desperately need a new fiscal policy of the anti-crisis government.

Suren PARSYAN

ARF: Bureau: economic research: office: responsible:, economist