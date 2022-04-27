On April 27, RA Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan paid a working visit to one of the training military units of the Armed Forces.

Suren Papikyan walked around the territory of the military unit, in the educational building, talked to the conscripts, followed the course of the training. The commander of the military unit, Colonel Davit Aleksanyan presented the structure and functions of the military unit to the head of the Defense Ministry.

The Minister of Defense paid tribute at the military unit, laid flowers at the khachkars commemorating the national hero of Armenia Vahagn Asatryan, who died and went missing during the 44-day war.

On the same day, the RA Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan also visited the “Baghramyan” military school, followed the tests of the drones designed by one of the domestic military-industrial enterprises.