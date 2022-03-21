On March 22, RA Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan received the delegation led by the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Armenia Thierry Ribo.

Suren Papikyan thanked Thierry Ribo for the delegation’s efforts to protect the rights of Armenians under the jurisdiction of Azerbaijan, noting that the Geneva Conventions guarantee the protection of the rights of prisoners of war, the right to respect for their dignity and dignity, which should exclude any :

At the same time, Suren Papikyan expressed to the head of the ICRC Yerevan office the concern of the RA Ministry of Defense over the attempts of the Azerbaijani authorities to make the issue of repatriation of prisoners of war and civilians exclusively a subject of political speculation.

During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed issues related to finding out the fate of the missing persons, other issues related to the coordination of the work of the RA Interdepartmental Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons (ICRC).

Thierry Ribo assured that the ICRC delegation is taking all necessary steps to clarify the information on the fate of missing persons, as well as prisoners of war and civilians.