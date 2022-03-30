On March 30, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia Suren Papikyan received the Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff, Colonel-General Anatoly Sidorov, who is in Armenia to participate in the opening of the 3rd ArmHightTech International Exhibition of Armaments and Defense Technologies.

Issues related to the international “regional security” military-political situation were discussed during the meeting, as well as the implementation of the priorities proposed within the framework of the presidency of the Republic of Armenia in the CSTO.