On April 26, RA Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan received NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Kolomina Piris.

Issues related to regional security were discussed during the meeting. The Armenian Defense Minister presented the security situation in Artsakh after the end of the 44-day war and the current challenges.

The interlocutors also discussed issues related to international security and Armenia-NATO cooperation.