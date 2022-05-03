Suren Manukyan, a member of the ARF Supreme Body, a former member of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia, a participant in the Ijjan-Yerjan march, was brought from Khanjyan Street on May 2 during the actions of the resistance movement. The latter mentioned in a conversation with Aravot.am that he had a bilateral fracture of the ribs.

Suren Manukyan added that he did not see the face of the attacker. They threw 4-5 people on the ground, pressed their heads with one foot, then hit their ribs hard.

After being taken to the police station, an ambulance took him to Erebuni Medical Center. The X-ray examination revealed that Manukyan has a bilateral fracture of the ribs.

Despite the serious injuries received, the former deputy immediately returned from the hospital to his protesting friends.

The doctors warned about the possible danger of damaging the lung from the rib in case of a light blow. In a conversation with us, Suren Manukyan mentioned that regardless of everything, he will continue to protest every day.