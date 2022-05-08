Suren Grigoryan, representing Armenia at the World Youth Weightlifting Championships in Greece, won a silver medal in the 340 kg doubles event. Suren also won a bronze medal in the snatch – 155 kg and push – 185 kg in front of his name.
Our second representative in this weight category, Gevorg Ghahramanyan, managed to hold the 145 kg barbell above his head in the snatch exercise, but made three unsuccessful approaches to 190 kg in the push.
Ashot HAKOBYAN
