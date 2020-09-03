Surber says victim pulled gun on him | Crime & Courts

“When he pulled out a gun, that all changed,” Surber said.

In surveillance camera footage from Kubik’s home shown to the jury, Kubik, Surber and Galvan-Hernandez, who is serving 50-60 years in prison after pleading to attempted second-degree murder and accessory to a felony, could be seen walking out Kubik’s front door and into the dark front yard.

As they were walking to the car to fix the tire, Surber said Kubik reached into his waistband and pulled out a gun. Surber said he rushed Kubik and, after a brief scuffle, was able to get the gun from Kubik, point it at him and fire a shot.

“I wasn’t intending to kill him. I was just reacting to the situation,” said Surber, whose mental competency to stand trial has been an issue throughout the case. Diagnosed with schizophrenia and biopolar symptoms, Surber was twice ruled incompetent to stand trial. Through medication, his competency was restored.

A medical examiner testified that Kubik, 42, died from a single gunshot behind his left ear. Surber said he did not know where the bullet hit Kubik and thought he was still alive. He said he and Galvan-Hernandez returned to Wakefield to get his Impala to take Kubik to the hospital because the SUV he was driving was full of boxes and there was no room for Kubik.