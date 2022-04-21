“This is an abdominal retractor designed to keep the surgical field open during surgery. “It has many points with which we can have maximum access to the surgery,” says David Dallakyan, head of the pediatric breast surgery department at the Surb Astvatsamayr Medical Center.

The new medical instrument is a gift from the World Transplant Foundation for Children to Surb Astvatsamayr Medical Center. It is not only for transplantation, but also for long-term, open and complex surgeries. Before that, the doctors were holding their breath instead of this special equipment.

“3-4 doctors kept the expanders by hand for up to 10-12 hours. “Now the case will be organized incomparably more efficiently,” says David Dallakyan.

The history of the establishment of the World Transplant Fund for Children is long. It was born out of the love of children for the sake of children’s lives; it is engaged in increasing the possibility of organ transplantation.

“Mark Crocker, the author of the foundation, after getting acquainted with Dr. Dallakyan in the United States, inquired about what the hospital needed. Luiz Mardirosyan Gil.

“Surb Astvatsamayr” MC has 11-12 thousand patients a year, more than half of which are surgical cases. “Looking from the side, people may think that they are something resembling a toy, but during the operation it is a very helpful device,” says Nikolay Dallakyan, director of the Surb Astvatsamayr Medical Center.

The rather expensive American-made device is the only one in Armenia so far. If necessary, it will be transferred to other hospitals.

Due to the technical equipment and training of specialized specialists in pediatric surgery, the number of exceptional surgeries for the medical center, for which it was necessary to go abroad years ago, is increasing year by year.

“Every year we have to help Armenia, this hospital. “Our children are our future. This is not a duty for us, we do it with love,” said Louise Mardirosyan Gil.

The medical center cooperates with various organizations, and thanks to that, each such new achievement is a way for children to live, play, and make them smile.