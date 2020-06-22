Supreme Judicial Council ‘falls short of mission to protect judges’, former ombudswoman claims – Armenian News

The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) falls short of realizing its task to protect judges against abuse, according to the initial ombudsperson of Armenia.

In an interview with Tert.am, Larisa Alaverdyan expressed her concern within the agency’s failure to react to the authorities’ repeated attempts to target different judges.

“I have no doubt the SJC members have a high-level command of jurisprudence, but the lack of civic boldness reduces those capacities to zero, bringing them face to face with a dilemma every time,” that he said, calling for the judges to seek protection guarantees in courts.

As for drawing comparisons with the former authorities, Alaverdyan admitted that there have been real issues, but she during the time also stressed the importance of revising the phenomena as opposed to replacing the acting persons. “We are for the very first time ever encountering demonstrative pressure against the judges. Whatever happened [in the past] used to remain beyond publicity, and the authorities, realizing its wrongfulness, used to cover it up using ways, whereas [these] authorities do not mask things. They seem to be demonstratively running counter to both fundamental axioms of international law, and the legislation and the Constitution,” she added.

Alaverdyan said she also believes that the current authorities use reforms as a pretext to realize their objective of having a “totally obedient judiciary”. “There were similar cases also in the past, when a judge at his or her height faced persecution time and again. Nowadays however, it bears a systemic character. While in the past only several judges were subjected to pressure at times, these authorities pursue a real desire to have a totally obedient judiciary,” she said, describing the practice as selective justice specific to “revolutionary governments”.

“In case of selective justice, the most crucial principle, i.e. – rule of law and equality of all persons before the law, is violated. Selective justice prevents processes from serving the task of building a legitimate state. And that’s not surprising given that the slogans of the 2018 [‘Velvet Revolution’] don’t define rule of law in question,” the former ombudsperson added.