Supreme Court will hear Facebook robocalling case

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear Facebook’s defense after an appeals court determined it violated anti-robocalling rules. The court will examine whether Facebook’s automated alert texts count as an “automatic telephone dialing system,” establishing a clearer definition of illegal phone spam.

Facebook was sued in 2015 by non-Facebook user Noah Duguid, who complained that he’d been receiving undesired text messages from the site. The alerts told Duguid that someone was trying to access his nonexistent Facebook account, and that he couldn’t get Facebook to prevent sending them. Duguid argued that Facebook had violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, that is supposed to protect Americans from unwanted auto-dialed calls.

The court just ruled on a vital robocalling issue

Facebook said the texts were sent by mistake, also it claimed its automated system was functionally similar to a typical smartphone, so a ruling against it may make ordinary phone calls illegal. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals disagreed with this logic and said Facebook’s texts obviously fit the category of “automated, unsolicited, and unwanted” phone messages. The Supreme Court will settle the question once and for all.

This case will complement still another recent Supreme Court robocalling decision. Earlier this week, the court overturned a legal exception for government debt collectors, sidestepping an attempt to strike down the prohibitions. Facebook raised a similar issue in its petition, nevertheless the court will focus as an alternative on this is question.

If Facebook ultimately loses its case, it could be needed to pay damages to any user who received undesired messages in just a period of a long period. The Supreme Court’s decision may also affect which automated calls are thought legal. But robocalls are surging regardless of laws against them — so it may not make a big difference to many people.