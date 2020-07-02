Supreme Court to hear case on religious art taken by Nazis

SUPREME COURT TO HEAR ARGUMENTS OVER HOUSE REQUEST FOR MUELLER GRAND JURY MATERIAL

“Germany seeks to eliminate recourse for Nazi-looted art and the Court will have the chance to answer this question of critical importance for Holocaust victims,” said Nicholas M. O’Donnell, attorney for the art dealers’ heirs.

German attorney Jonathan Freiman told The Associated Press, “We’re glad that the Supreme Court will hear the case and look forward to explaining why this dispute doesn’t belong in a U.S. court.”

The art dealers collectively purchased the artwork, known as the Guelph Treasure, in 1929. It includes items from the 11th to 15th centuries.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Supreme Court also agreed to hear a similar case, where Jews are suing Hungary, claiming that their family members’ property was taken once they were forced to board Hungarian trains to be sent to death camps during the Holocaust.

The court is expected to hear arguments in both cases after taking a break for the summertime.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.