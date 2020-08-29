Supreme Court ‘serious challenge’ to Armenia’s democratic future – jurist   – Armenian News

A member of the Supreme Judicial Council on Saturday revealed his severe issues over the proposed merger of the Constitutional Court with the Court of Cassation, caution of a possible very- centralization of the judiciary (after the development of a Supreme Court vested with the authority of both judicial organizations).

Speaking at the argument Top Judicial Instances in the Concept of Constitutional Reforms, Vigen Kocharyan stated he anticipates the type of design to require brand-new and severe difficulties rather of functioning as a “problem-solving tool”.

“I can give my assurances that no supreme court in any part of the world enjoys the full powers which our colleagues are proposing today for the Supreme Court in question,” he stated, associating the desired reform to a “great temptation” to willpower issues through a single- step action.

Kocharyan mentioned the lack of a vertical relationship as the primary cause behind the existing issues, highlighting likewise the practical distinctions amongst the courts. In his words, the development of a Supreme Court might produce a hierarchy in which the lower courts “will be subordinated to the top judicial body”.

The attorney likewise cautioned of an unavoidable breach of functions.”The threat is high that the group of individuals calling themselves the Supreme Court might centralize the legal, …