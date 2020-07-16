Supreme Court says Florida can enforce law limiting felons who owe fines from voting

The unsigned order likely means the law will undoubtedly be in effect for the November election, even though the court failed to declare the law to be unconstitutional or limit ongoing court challenges.

“This Court’s order prevents thousands of otherwise eligible voters from participating in Florida’s primary election simply because they are poor,” Sotomayor wrote in the dissent

“This Court’s inaction continues a trend of condoning (disenfranchisement),” she added. Convicted felons in Florida had their voting rights restored with a constitutional amendment passed in November 2018. Amendment 4, which allowed convicted felons who complete “all terms of sentence” the right to vote, passed with not exactly 65% of the vote, exceeding the 60% threshold required. After Amendment 4 went into effect in January 2019, the GOP-led Florida legislature passed, and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed, a bill that clarified “all terms of sentence” to add legal bills such as fines, fees and restitution. The fees and fines that felons are ordered to pay are wide-ranging but significantly high for a person leaving prison, especially if they are unemployed. They can range from a few hundred to tens of thousands of dollars, Lisa Foster, the co-director of the Fines and Fees Justice Center, an organization that aims to eliminate fees in the US justice system, has told CNN. And in Florida, all of the court charges that are unpaid after 90 days are referred to private debt collectors, who are permitted to add up to a 40% surcharge on the unpaid court debt, based on the Brennan Center This story is breaking and will be updated.

