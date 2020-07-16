Supreme Court rules federal execution of Wesley Purkey can proceed

The court’s order grants the government’s request to lift an injunction that had blocked Purkey’s execution, originally scheduled for Wednesday evening. Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Elena Kagan dissented in the 5-4 opinion.

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan issued an injunction Wednesday prohibiting the federal Bureau of Prisons from in the years ahead with Purkey’s scheduled execution. Chutkan noted that Purkey suffers from progressive dementia, schizophrenia and severe mental disease, but didn’t rule on whether Purkey is competent, and ordered the court to further consider these claims. The Department of Justice appealed the ruling to the Supreme Court.

Purkey was sentenced to death in January 2004 after he was convicted in federal court for the interstate kidnapping and killing of 16-year-old Jennifer Long in 1998.

Purkey’s attorney, Rebecca Woodman, said he is “a 68-year old, severely brain-damaged and mentally ill man who suffers from advanced Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.”