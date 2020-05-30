Supreme Court rejects request from California church to block restrictions on in-person services

“Although California’s guidelines place restrictions on places of worship, those restrictions appear consistent with the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment,” Roberts wrote.

“Similar or more severe restrictions apply to comparable secular gatherings, including lectures, concerts, movie showings, spectator sports, and theatrical performances, where large groups of people gather in close proximity for extended periods of time,” he stated.

Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh would have granted the church’s request.

Kavanaugh, writing for Thomas and Gorsuch, stated the church would undergo “irreparable harm from not being able to hold services on Pentecost Sunday in a way that comparable secular businesses and persons can conduct their activities.”

South Bay United Pentecostal Church, represented by the Thomas More Society, challenged California’s policy reopening church buildings however limiting services to 25% capability or a most of 100 folks.

“Although curbing the pandemic is a laudable goal, those orders arbitrarily discriminate against places of worship in violation of their right to the Free Exercise of Religion under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution,” Thomas Brejcha of the Thomas More Society argued in courtroom papers.

He stated there was “no explanation” for the “arbitrary cap” and famous that there was no such limitation for others equivalent to manufacturing and warehousing services.

They sought to have the restrictions lifted by Sunday — the Christian holy day of Pentecost.

Lawyers for the church stated Saturday morning that they have been disenchanted to lose their emergency petition however will proceed to struggle within the decrease courts.

“The disappointing ruling in the U.S. Supreme Court was a close 5-4 vote, based on the very high standards required for obtaining an emergency injunction on appeal,” stated Charles LiMandri, serving as Special Counsel to the Thomas More Society.

“This case is far from over,” he stated, noting the church will file briefs in a federal appeals courtroom in early June.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra argued the coverage “tracked recent guidance issued by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

He stated the church buildings aren’t injured by the brand new steering as a result of whereas services usually herald between 200 and 300 congregants, there’s nothing that stops them from “offering additional meeting times.”

“Indeed, while in-person religious services are now permitted, many other activities that are ‘most comparable’ in terms of COVID-transmission risk factors — ‘concerts, lectures, theatrical performances, or choir practices, in which groups of people gather together for extended periods’ — continue to be barred,” Becerra instructed the justices in courtroom papers.

Roberts, in his separate opinion, burdened that Covid-19, has killed “thousands of people in California” and “more than 100,000 nationwide. “

“At this time, there is no known cure, no effective treatment, and no vaccine,” he stated.

Earlier Friday evening, the courtroom declined an identical request from church buildings in Illinois after these restrictions had been lifted.