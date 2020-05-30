Supreme Court rejects challenge to limits on church services; Roberts sides with liberals

CALIFORNIA ANNOUNCES CHURCHES, HOUSES OF WORSHIP CAN REOPEN UNDER CERTAIN GUIDELINES AMID CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

The church argued that limits on how many individuals can attend their companies violate constitutional ensures of non secular freedom and had been searching for an order in time for companies on Sunday. The church mentioned it has crowds of 200 to 300 folks for its companies.

Roberts wrote briefly opinion that the restriction permitting church buildings to reopen at 25% of their capability, with not more than 100 worshipers at a time, “appear consistent” with the First Amendment. Roberts said similar or more severe limits apply to concerts, movies and sporting events “where large groups of people gather in close proximity for extended periods of time.”

Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote in dissent that the restriction “discriminates against places of worship and in favor of comparable secular businesses. Such discrimination violates the First Amendment.” Kavanaugh pointed to supermarkets, eating places, hair salons, hashish dispensaries and different companies that aren’t topic to the identical restrictions.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Lower courts in California had beforehand turned down the church buildings’ requests.

The court docket additionally rejected an enchantment from two church buildings within the Chicago space that objected to Gov. Jay Pritzker’s restrict of 10 worshipers at non secular companies. Before the court docket acted, Pritzker modified the restrictions to enable for up to 100 folks at a time. There have been no recorded dissents.