Supreme Court police vehicle set on fire and man taken into custody

The man poured on an accelerant and set fire to the automobile, which was parked just beyond your court building, the office said. He was then taken by ambulance for treatment of his injuries.

“An individual poured an accelerant on and set on fire an unmarked Supreme Court police vehicle parked on Maryland Ave. near First Street, NE. The car was totally burned and an adjacent Court vehicle was also damaged,” said Kathy Arberg, the court’s public information officer, in a statement to CNN. “The individual suffered burns in the process. He was taken into custody by Supreme Court Police and was transported by ambulance for treatment of his injuries.”