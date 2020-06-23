Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Goes His Own Way On Threat To Police

On Monday, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas told the Kansas Supreme Court they took a high court precedent too much in a determination that let a man go free for telling a police officer’s son that his father would wind up “in a ditch.”

Thomas did so in a dissent from the Supreme Court’s decision not to hear an selling point of that case and one other about a man who told his mother that he was “going to f—— kill [her] a–” after the Kansas Supreme Court ruled that both cases involved speech that was protected under the First Amendment. That ruling overturned the Kansas law both men were convicted under—which Justice Thomas argued contradicts past rulings and is definitely an “overreading” of a 2003 Supreme Court case.

In the case, a guy named Timothy Boettger was angry one night because his daughter’s dog was shot and police are not investigating, based on a petition submitted by Kansas asking the Supreme Court to select the case. Boettger then went to a convenience store, where that he knew a worker was the son of a police. There, “Boettger told another employee that ‘these people…might find themselves dead in a ditch somewhere,’” before leaving and finding its way back to confront the officer’s son.

“You’re the man I’m looking for,” Boettger allegedly told the officer’s son while visibly shaking and with clenched fists. He continued to state, according to testimony from the officer’s son, that “he had some friends up in the Paseo area in Kansas City that don’t mess around, and that I was going to end up finding my dad in a ditch.”

Boettger was convicted on a count of “reckless criminal threat” though that he denied he wanted to threaten the officer’s son or the officer. The Kansas Supreme Court overturned your choice, saying that the law’s rule against threats made “in reckless disregard” was vague and did not rise to the “true threat” level often utilized in free speech cases. It also said that Boettger’s actions didn’t come to the amount required to be thought of as intentional intimidation.

“In my view, the Constitution likely permits States to criminalize threats even in the absence of any intent to intimidate,” Thomas wrote Monday. “It appears to follow that threats of violence made in reckless disregard of causing fear may be prohibited. The Kansas Supreme Court reached the alternative conclusion by overreading our decision in Black, which did not answer fully the question presented here.

“If state high courts hold even a fraction of these statutes unconstitutional, we will have no choice but to intervene,” Thomas said. “I would do so now to address the situation caused by our language in Black.”

The “Black” case Thomas refers to is Virginia v. Black, when the high court held in 2003 a state may possibly ban cross-burning meant to intimidate, but that it could maybe not assume all cross-burning is supposed to intimidate.

This piece was written by PoliZette Staff on June 23, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and can be used by permission.

Read more at LifeZette:

AOC laughs at Trump over MAGA rally, brags about online scheme to prevent Trump supporters from attending

CNN’s Don Lemon claims he doesn’t know bartender who is suing him for sexual assault

A murder in Seattle’s ‘mostly peaceful’ CHAZ/CHOP insurrection sector