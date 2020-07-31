Supreme Court denies request to halt construction of the border wall

A federal appeals court had actually ruled versus the administration last month, however the justices, in the meantime, have actually provided another momentary success to the administration.

TRUMP TRIPS WALL AS CONSTRUCTION HITS 200- MILE MARK, SAYS SOUTHERN BORDER HAS ‘NEVER BEEN MORE SECURE’

“The battle continues,” stated Dror Ladin, a personnel lawyer with the ACLU’s National SecurityProject “Every lower court to consider the question has ruled President Trump’s border wall illegal, and the Supreme Court’s temporary order does not decide the case. We’ll be back before the Supreme Court soon to put a stop to Trump’s xenophobic border wall once and for all.”

The 4 liberal justices dissented from Friday’s order.

In June, the Supreme Court likewise decreased to hear an appeal from a union of ecological groups that pressed back versus the Trump administration’s construction of the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The groups, led by the Center for Biological Diversity, challenged a 1996 law providing the president authority to battle unlawful migration and border crossings, and restricting some legal obstacles.

The union declared that the Trump administration did not carry out adequate ecological effect research studies for the construction which threatened types like the jaguar and Mexican wolf would be negatively impacted by the barrier.

They had actually asserted in their case that the law’s allowance for the secretary of Homeland Security to waive any laws essential to permit the fast construction of border fencing breaks the Constitution’s separation of powers. The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals had actually dismissed the case, pointing out a previous case from 2007 with “a nearly identical context.”

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“This Court finds that precedent persuasive, and it compels the conclusion that Plaintiffs’ complaint fails to state plausible constitutional claims as a matter of law,” the Circuit Court’s judgment stated.

Fox News’ Alex Pappas, Ronn Blitzer and The Associated Press contributed to this report.