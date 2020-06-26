Supreme Court denies request from Texas Democrats to expand mail-in voting

The court’s order is the latest move in a continuing battle between your state’s Democrats and state Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, over voting during the pandemic.

Democrats argued that folks shouldn’t have to choose from their right to vote and their health. Paxton has remained steadfast that expanding access to vote-by-mail could lead to voter fraud.

State regulations allow vote by mail to those people who are 65 and older, voters who have a sickness or physical condition from appearing at the polls, and others that are absent from the county.

Texas Democrats and Democratic voters under age 65 brought the case and argued that what the law states discriminates against younger voters afraid of going to the polling place due to the pandemic.

“There are millions of voters in Texas under the age of sixty-five who would be eligible to obtain a no-excuse vote-by-mail ballot,” their solicitors told the justices in court papers. They noted that due to the global pandemic “which grows worse by the day in Texas” some voters will not be able to vote “without risk to their health and — without hyperbole — to their lives.” Texas reported nearly 6,000 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, the highest day increase because the pandemic began, and Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, issued a fresh executive order Friday in a effort to contain the spread. The Democrats argued that the rights of voters beneath the 26th Amendment were being violated. The court rejected the petition without noted dissents. Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote separately to say she agreed with the court’s decision at this stage in the event, but that she thought the challengers’ “weighty but seemingly novel” questions in the case touching upon the 26th Amendment should be considered in the lower courts “well in advance” of the November election. In May, a district court held that in light of the pandemic, all voters in Texas could take part in no-excuse vote by mail. The judge issued a preliminary injunction blocking the provision. But then on June 4, a federal appeals court blocked that ruling, pending appeal. Though a majority of Americans support voting by mail as a socially distanced solution for elections this fall, President Donald Trump has doubled down on his penchant for making false claims about voter fraud in the US. Multiple studies have confirmed that there’s no widespread voter fraud in this country, and millions of Americans vote-by-mail every year without systemic problems. Texans return to the polls on July 14 for the principal runoff election. The last day to apply for a mail-in ballot is July 2. Back in April, the Supreme Court split up 5-4 declined to extend Wisconsin’s absentee voting deadlines because of Covid. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg wrote in dissent that the decision “boggles the mind.”

CNN’s Marshall Cohen contributed to this report.

