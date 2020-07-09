Supreme Court declines to take up border wall case

The Trump administration has waived certain legal requirements to proceed with border wall construction. Environmental groups who oppose the barriers say that waiving regulations comes at the expense of wildlife in your community and have challenged the authorities provided to DHS to do so.

“We’re disappointed that the Supreme Court won’t consider the Trump administration’s flagrant abuse of the law to fast-track border wall construction,” said Jean Su, an attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity. “This administration has made a mockery of the Constitution to build an enormously destructive wall. We’ll continue to fight these illegal waivers and do everything possible to prevent further damage to the beautiful borderlands.”

Jason Rylander, senior jeopardized species counsel at Defenders of Wildlife, one of the other groups that brought the process, said they truly are “disappointed” in Monday’s decision.