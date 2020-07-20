Supreme Court declines to speed up Democrats’ push for Trump financial docs

However, the Supreme Court’s formal judgments are generally not issued for 25 days, meaning Democrats wouldn’t be able to go back to court until early August.

The House asked the Supreme Court to issue the paperwork instantly. Monday, the court rejected the request. Justice Sonia Sotomayor indicated she would have agreed to the request.

The move causes it to be even not as likely that the House could obtain any documents ahead of the election.

Speed is of the essence, House lawyer Doug Letter told the justices in court papers, because the current subpoenas die when Congress ends in January. “Immediate issuance of this Court’s judgments would accelerate the proceedings in the lower courts so that the Committees may obtain the materials necessary to undertake any needed legislative reforms as quickly as possible to address, among other issues, conflicts of interest that threaten to undermine the Presidency, money-laundering and unsafe lending practices, and foreign interference in U.S. elections and any other ongoing threats to national security arising from President Trump’s foreign financial entanglements,” Letter wrote. Lawyers for Trump opposed the move arguing that expediting the issuance of the judgments in the case could be “unnecessary” and “unproductive.” They argued that the House committees “cannot identify any pending legislative proposal to which the President’s records are relevant — let alone urgently needed.” Last week, the court did agree to instantly issue the paperwork in the other major case seeking Trump’s financial records — a challenge by the New York district attorney to obtain tax documents. In that instance, Trump’s attorneys did not object. Trump’s lawyers say they plan to file an amended complaint raising new challenges to hawaii grand jury subpoena to Trump’s longtime accounting firm Mazars USA.

CNN’s Dan Berman contributed to this report.

Source link