The Supreme Court is expected to issue opinions on two cases this morning concerning access to President Trump’s financial records. The court announced on Wednesday that today is the final day of the term.

The release of any Trump financial documents prior to the election could possibly be another bombshell for the President in a already dramatic year.

Here’s what you should know:

What the cases are about: The cases tackle whether Trump can stop the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives from getting his financial and banking records from his accounting firm and banks and whether the President can block a subpoena from a New York prosecutor seeking his tax returns.

Takeaways from the oral arguments: The justices in May focused on Trump’s effort to shield his documents but they also prodded the lawyers to appear into the future and gauge how an eventual decision will impact the separation of powers and the White House’s broad claims of immunity.

Trump’s attorneys argued that that the House subpoenas were “unprecedented in every sense” plus they asked for “temporary presidential immunity” against a subpoena from a New York prosecutor for Trump’s tax records.

“We’re asking for temporary presidential immunity,” Trump attorney Jay Sekulow told the court, defending against a subpoena from New York for the President’s tax records.

Delays because of Covid-19: The Supreme Court has taken an unusually very long time to complete its term in 2010, with decisions in three cases still under wraps more than a week after the justices would have on average cleared out its docket for the growing season.

The coronavirus pandemic can be partly blamed for the delay. Already, the justices broke tradition in May by holding oral arguments over the telephone and broadcasting them live as much of the country was under lockdown.