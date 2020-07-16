Supreme Court clears way for second federal execution this week

FAMOUS LAST WORDS

Purkey’s lawyers had contended that he had dementia and was unfit to be executed. They also said that if Purkey’s execution did not take place Wednesday, the government would need to set a new date.

But government lawyers said there was no obstacle to going through with the execution Thursday if the Supreme Court lifted the injunctions.

Purkey was scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana. On Tuesday, Daniel Lewis Lee was put to death at the same facility after his eleventh-hour legal bids failed.

The court’s four liberal justices dissented.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote that “proceeding with Purkey’s execution now, despite the grave questions and factual findings regarding his mental competency, casts a shroud of constitutional doubt over the most irrevocable of injuries.”

She was joined by fellow liberal justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan.