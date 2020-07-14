Supreme Court clears way for execution of federal prisoner

Daniel Lewis Lee had been scheduled to receive a lethal dose of the powerful sedative pentobarbital at 4 p.m. EDT Monday. But a court order preventing Lee’s execution, issued Monday morning by U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, remained in place.

A federal appeals court in Washington refused the Trump administration’s plea to step in, before the Supreme Court acted. Still, Lee’s lawyers said the execution could not go forward after midnight under federal regulations.

Two more executions are scheduled this week, Wesley Ira Purkey on Wednesday and Dustin Lee Honken on Friday.

A fourth man, Keith Dwayne Nelson, is scheduled to be executed in August.