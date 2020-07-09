Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts Rushed To Hospital Recently After Collapsing At Country Club

It has simply been revealed that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts was just lately rushed to the hospital after collapsing at a rustic membership in Maryland.

Justice Roberts, 65, reportedly suffered a significant fall on June 21 at Chevy Chase Club, in accordance with the Washington Post. The scenario was severe sufficient that Roberts reportedly needed to get stitches and stay hospitalized in a single day earlier than being launched the following morning.

Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathleen Arberg responded to the report by explaining that docs imagine that the autumn was a results of light-headedness brought on by dehydration.

“The Chief Justice was treated at a hospital on June 21 for an injury to his forehead sustained in a fall while walking for exercise near his home,” Arberg mentioned. “The injury required sutures, and out of an abundance of caution, he stayed in the hospital overnight and was discharged the next morning. His doctors ruled out a seizure. They believe the fall was likely due to light-headedness caused by dehydration.”

Arberg made positive to say seizures as a result of Roberts has a historical past of affected by not less than two of them, one in 1993 and a second in 2007. According to her assertion, nonetheless, final month’s incident had nothing to do with any type of neurological problem. The Supreme Court solely addressed this incident after a witness who noticed Roberts with a bloody head instructed The Post about it.

This comes simply two months after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the oldest justice on the Supreme Court at 87, had her final hospitalization. She has been hospitalized many instances over the previous ten years for causes that embody most cancers remedies.

The Supreme Court mentioned in a press release that Ginsburg’s newest hospitalization again in May was as a result of she was affected by a gallstone that had blocked her cystic duct and brought on an an infection.

New from SCOTUS: Justice Ginsburg is within the hospital with a gallbladder situation. She has undergone a profitable process and can take part in oral arguments tomorrow morning from her hospital room pic.twitter.com/QXYByFc6Lq — Steven Mazie (@stevenmazie) May 6, 2020

“The Justice is resting comfortably and plans to participate in the oral argument teleconference tomorrow morning remotely from the hospital,” the assertion added.

This piece was written by PoliZette Staff on July 8, 2020. It initially appeared in LifeZette and is utilized by permission.

