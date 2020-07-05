Supreme Court cases: Here are the 8 cases justices have yet to rule on

Trump’s financial documents

For over three hours in early May over the telephone, the court delved into two momentous cases that will determine whether the House of Representatives and a New York prosecutor can subpoena Trump’s accounting firm and banks for his financial documents.

The justices focused on Trump’s effort to shield his documents but they also prodded the lawyers to look into the future and gauge how an eventual decision will impact the separation of powers and the White House’s broad claims of immunity.

Trump’s attorneys argued that the House subpoenas were “unprecedented in every sense” and asked for “temporary presidential immunity” against the subpoena from the New York prosecutor for the President’s tax records.

The release of any Trump financial documents before the election might be another bombshell for the President within an already dramatic year.

Electoral college disputes

At issue in two disputes before the court is whether states can bind presidential electors to vote for a state’s popular vote winner — a potentially thorny issue if the race is a close one.

In 2016, 10 of the 538 presidential electors went rogue, attempting to vote for someone apart from their pledged candidate. Several of the rogue electors in Washington were fined $1,000, while one in Colorado was removed and replaced with an alternative who voted for Hillary Clinton. That former elector sued, and ultimately won when an appeals court held that while the state does have the power to appoint electors, that does not extend to the power to remove them.

In all, 32 states and the District of Columbia have laws that are meant to discourage alleged faithless electors. But until 2016, no state had ever actually punished or removed an elector due to his or her vote.

Obamacare contraceptive mandate

The dispute — the latest concerning the Affordable Care Act to come before the justices — pits supporters of the law’s contraceptive provision, which requires contraceptive be covered with no co-pay as a preventative service, against people who said it violated their religious and moral beliefs.

The law permits some exemptions for churches and other religious entities, but after Trump took office, the government moved in 2017 to allow exemptions for more employers. Under the religious exception rule, any private employer, including publicly traded corporations, could receive exemptions based on a “sincerely held religious belief.”

A 2nd rule extended the same provision to organizations and small businesses that have objections “on the basis of moral conviction which is not based in any particular religious belief.”

The Trump administration and the Little Sisters of the Poor, a Roman Catholic religious order for women, asked the justices to reverse a lesser court order that blocked the rules nationwide.

Religious employment disputes

Seven years back, the court recognized a “ministerial exception” for the first-time, holding that under the First Amendment the government could not restrict a church’s hiring decisions. The justices held that the teacher in that case might be considered a “minister” under the law, triggering the exception.

The case highlights the tension between advocates for religious freedom and church autonomy, and people who argue that employees should be protected by federal anti-discrimination laws and employers who may possibly retaliate against employees for reporting misconduct.

Robocalls and the limits of tribal sovereignty

A case concerning a federal ban on robocalls has been closely watched in political circles due to the potential impact on political advertising and its own possibility to open up the floodgates for robocalls to start hitting cell phones.

Challengers to an exemption provision in the ban argue the provision could be considered a “content based restriction,” which refers to a law that applies differently depending on the content of a specific kind of speech. The First Amendment prohibits the government from “restrict[ing] expression due to its message, its ideas, its subject matter, or its content.”

For the general public, the case may possibly still most useful be remembered for the toilet flush caught on live audio during the remote oral arguments.

And in a case concerning the limits of tribal sovereignty and what constitutes a reservation under the law, the Supreme Court will decide whether the eastern element of Oklahoma qualifies as an American Indian reservation, where suspects must be tried by the federal government.

The court heard the same challenge to eastern Oklahoma’s territorial boundaries last term but was unable to come to a final decision after Justice Neil Gorsuch recused himself.

Retirement watch

While neither justice has given public indications he is ready to step aside, the prospect of a vacancy has excited conservatives about installing a younger justice as a replacement.

Though Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell famously blocked President Barack Obama’s nominee from receiving a hearing or vote in 2016, he has said a Trump nominee would go ahead.