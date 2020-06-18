Supreme Court blocks Trump from ending legal protection for young migrants

The US Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the Trump administration cannot shut down the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) immigration programme, which was first established by President Barack Obama.

DACA protects nearly 800,000 people, known as “Dreamers”, from facing immediate deportation from the US.

The Trump administration put forth a plan to disband DACA in an effort to crack down on immigration reform within the country – a promise made by the president when seeking election. But the Supreme Court’s decision on Thursday halted that effort.

