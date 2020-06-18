Support the arts industry during lockdown

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has impacted many small and big organizations across the UK.

The arts industry, spanning concert venues and theatres, have been shut for the past 90 days and is one of many struggling sectors during the lockdown.

On 17 June, 98 prominent actors, writers, directors and creatives, including Phoebe Waller-Bridge and James McAvoy, signed a letter urging the government to accomplish more to stop further devastating problems for the arts industry. The letter says they are “concerned that British theatre is on the brink of ruin” and that the “pandemic has brought it to its knees”.

Already some venues have closed and will perhaps not reopen, some will not be in a position to viably run with socially distancing measures in place when they do reopen. The letter goes on to express: “The existential threat to theatre is also one which endangers the important work that is being done to create and attract more diverse workforces and audiences.”





Last month Shakespeare’s Globe called for urgent funding to prevent closing permanently due to the pandemic, that has been shut since 20 March, and contains said it could need at the least £5m to survive insolvency.

According to the department for digital, culture, media and sport select committee, the theatre said: “Without emergency funding and the continuation of the coronavirus job retention scheme, we will spend down our reserves and become insolvent.”

Playwright James Graham also issued a stark warning about the future of the theatre industry, as previously covered by The Independent, saying it will not survive the coronavirus crisis lacking any “aggressive government bailout”.

He added: “It’s a collective art form; you will need people around you to notice it and take action and there is absolutely no middle ground now – if it’s going to survive in any form it will need an aggressive government bailout and also you either do or you don’t take action, there is either theatre or there isn’t anymore.

In a bid to sustain themselves, here are five theatre groups who have taken up to streaming their shows on the web for a fee that’s much cheaper than buying front row tickets pre-pandemic.

You can still watch Shakespeare’s plays performed at the Globe on its online player, with a variety available for free including A Winter’s Tale and A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

You’ll also find the Sonnet Project to view, a series of sonnets set in New York City, created by the NY Shakespeare Exchange.

It also has a huge library of shows categories by comedy, tragedy, history which you can pay to rent from £4.99, or own for from £11.99. Titles available include Hamlet, As You Like It, King Lear and Macbeth.

It’s liberated to sign up and is a fun idea to use for date night, whether you’re self-isolating with your partner or separately.

Watch Globe Player now

If you’re missing trips to the theatre, put up with Marquee, a streaming service for dance, opera, music, documentaries and theatre from places like The Royal Ballet Company, The Royal Shakespeare Company and Opera Zurich.

It’s £8.99 per month or £89.99 per year, which will truly save you money on tickets and get you a front-row seat to shows you may have missed on.

Work your way through The Nutcracker, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and Giselle with one cup of wine at your fingertips dressed up to the nines in your very best pyjamas.

Watch Marquee now

A £9.99 monthly subscription with Digital Theatre will provide you with unlimited use of theatre productions across the globe. You can stream across all devices too, so if you are interested on a large screen TELEVISION or tablet in the bath, it is possible to.

Its partners include The Old Vic, The Royal Opera House, The Royal Shakespeare Company and the English Touring Theatre, so you’ll be spoilt for choice one live productions to see.

We’d suggest Much Ado About Nothing, starring David Tenant and Catherine Tate, particularly if you missed out on tickets when theatres were still open.

If you’re looking for a one-off watch, you can even rent productions for 48 hours from £7.99.

Watch Digital Theatre now

Self-described as the armchair theatre event of the year, Les Misérables is taking its tragic tale and well-loved soundtrack digital, available through Sky Store, iTunes and on Amazon video.

For the first 80,000 downloads, The Mackintosh Foundation will donate £5 to be split up between the charities Acting for Others, the Musicians’ Union Coronavirus Hardship Fund and Captain Tom Moore’s Walk for the NHS fund.

To buy you will be charged you £9.99, however, you can also rent across the platforms it’s on for £4.99.

Watch Les Misérables​ now

A die-hard Fleabag fan? Missing your stand up comedy gigs? Get your fix from Soho Theatre, who has taken its comedy productions and made them available on its streaming platform, Soho Theatre On Demand.

Signing up is free, and also you simply rent the teaches you want to watch, and you can watch it as numerous times as you like over the space of two days. Tickets cost just £4.

While we’ll definitely be signing up to Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s brilliant Fleabag Live, there’s also comics Jessie Cave, Jordan Brooks, Desiree Burch, Jen Brister, Dane Baptiste, Adam Hess and Panti Bliss to laugh your way through too. Make sure you check the website regularly to see added shows too.

While it is possible to donate to Soho Theatre, it’s also streaming to raise funds for UK charities on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the website, all proceeds (less taxes and processing costs) will be distributed to charities including The National Emergencies Trust (NET), NHS Charities Together and Acting For Others, along with the newly launched FLEABAG SUPPORT FUND, which will distribute grants of £2,500 to freelancers working in the UK theatre industry afflicted with the crisis

