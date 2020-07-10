Support Armenia Fund and Ministry of Economy to collaborate on SME assistance project – Armenian News

The Ministry of Economy and Support Armenia Fund have agreed on collaboration plans to help out with the recovery of microbusinesses in Armenia.

The Ministry held a video conference with the Fund on Friday to think about the main targets of assistance to small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) based on a recently conducted fundraising.

Hailing the group’s initiative, Miister Tigran Khachatryan expressed his team’s willingness to assist in the effective organization of the Fund’s work. He also briefed the interlocutors on the Armenian government’s anti-crisis policies, specifying the criteria behind the choice of primary target groups, as well as the proposed assistance tools.

He added that around 900 domestic entrepreneurs benefited from assistance thanks to the government’s third anti-crisis program intended for the SMEs, the hardest-hit organizations in the wake of the epidemic outbreak and the subsequent preventive actions. Minister Khachatryan emphasized the importance of full awareness as a vital tool for the right decision-making, promising the Ministry’s further efforts to share the mandatory information as a guideline for the effective distribution of resources, the right selection of focus groups, etc. He added that the near future cooperation will soon be coordinated by Deputy Minister Naira Margaryan who will supply the necessary counseling.

Thanking the minister for the willingness to assist in the project, one of the group members, Olivia Zhamkochyan, elaborated on the Fund’s activity and upcoming plans. She said that their primary focus is on family businesses, particularly in the tourism sector. Zhamkochyan also stressed the value of mobilizing the potentials to boost the assistance volumes.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Economy, the sides also highly praised US-Armenian beauty mogul and reality star Kim Kardashian’s willingnes to join the initiative.