Supertrawlers spent very nearly 3,000 hours fishing in UK marine protected areas in 2019, making “a mockery of the word ‘protected’,” based on campaigners.

Supertrawlers are those over 100 metres in length and will catch hundreds of tonnes of fish every day, using nets around a mile long. A Greenpeace investigation revealed that the 25 supertrawlers included the four biggest on the planet and fished in 39 different marine protected areas (MPAs).

The Southern North Sea MPA was one of those fished and was made to safeguard porpoises, which are specially threatened by supertrawlers. More than 1,000 porpoises died in fishing nets around the UK in 2019. The most heavily fished MPA was the Wyville Thomson Ridge, off Shetland, which was designed to protect reefs. All the supertrawler fishing was legal.

Forty per cent of England’s seas are designated as MPAs, but these only ban some of the most damaging activities in a few locations. On Monday, an independent review commissioned by the us government urged the establishment of highly protected marine areas (HPMAs), where all harmful activities including fishing, dredging and construction are barred. The government’s own assessment in 2019 showed the marine environment just isn’t in a healthy state.

“Our government allowing destructive supertrawlers to fish for thousands of hours every year in MPAs makes a mockery of the word ‘protected’,” said Chris Thorne of Greenpeace UK. “For our government to be taken seriously as a leader in marine protection, it must ban this practice.”

Prof Callum Roberts of the University of York, a member of the HPMA review panel, said: “The Greenpeace analysis is timely and important. It highlights the yawning gulf between what individuals imagine an MPA will there be for, to guard nature and wildlife, and the reality of continued industrial exploitation with little evidence of restraint or oversight.

“A high level of protection is necessary for a high level of benefit,” he said. “We cannot be amazed if MPAs that are ready to accept some of the most voracious and destructive fishing techniques in the world haven’t any measurable benefit at all.

“That is excatly why the [HPMA] review is very important. If we’re to rescue British waters from two centuries of overfishing and destructive fishing, we will have to roll out HPMAs widely and fast.”

Greenpeace used tracking data from the Lloyds Register to show that trawlers over 100 metres spent 2,963 hours fishing in UK MPAs in 2019. None of the 25 supertrawlers are British-owned, with 15 Russian-owned, nine Dutch-owned and something Polish-owned.

A spokesman for the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said: “The UK is a global leader in the fight to protect our seas with our ‘blue belt’ of protected waters nearly twice the size of England. The common fisheries policy currently restricts our ability to implement tougher protection, but leaving the EU and taking back control of our waters means we can introduce stronger measures.”

Jean-Luc Solandt of the Marine Conservation Society said: “The government had a chance to designate 65 HPMA websites in English waters in 2013, but failed to achieve this, citing a ‘lack of evidence’ and bowing to pressure from industry and fishing lobbyists. The [HPMA report] is promising, but means nothing if the government – after decades of delay – doesn’t get them in position with urgency.”

Joan Edwards, the director of marine conservation at the Wildlife Trusts and another member of the HPMA review panel, said: “Our seas have been in an impoverished state. Cod were once as long as humans are tall, and whales, dolphins and basking sharks were often more common. We want the us government to invest in an HPMA delivery plan [within 12 months].”

On Monday, the surroundings secretary, George Eustice, said: “We will carefully consider the recommendations set out in the review.”

Separately, more than 50 scientists have signed a letter to the European Commission, European parliament and member states calling for an end to overfishing. Under reforms to the common fisheries policy, fishing quotas in 2020 were supposed to be based on the maximum sustainable yield, based on scientific advice. However, overfishing beyond what scientists regard as safe levels has continued and looks set to carry on into future years, since the UK and the EU wrangle over fishing as an ingredient of the Brexit negotiations.

The scientists warned that further overfishing would harm fish populations preventing them from recovering.

Rainer Froese, of the Helmholtz centre for ocean research in Kiel, Germany, said: “Overfishing means taking more fish out the water than can grow back – that’s pretty stupid. The stocks shrink, and small stocks can only support small catches. It doesn’t help the fishermen, it doesn’t help the fish, it doesn’t help anyone.”

Overfishing also harmed the climate, that he added: “If the ecosystem does not function properly, it cannot breathe properly and cannot absorb carbon dioxide properly.”