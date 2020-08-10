Superstars and Legends react to the passing of Kamala

By
Jasyson
-

The passing of WWE Legend Kamala came up with touching homages and remembrances on social networks from WWE Superstars, Legends and characters who either shared the ring with the giant, or respected him as a challenging figure on TELEVISION screens and publication covers.

Read what Hulk Hogan, Goldberg, William Regal and more had to state about a genuinely one-of- a-kind Superstar.

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 5

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR