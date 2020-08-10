Superstars and Legends react to the passing of Kamala

The passing of WWE Legend Kamala came up with touching homages and remembrances on social networks from WWE Superstars, Legends and characters who either shared the ring with the giant, or respected him as a challenging figure on TELEVISION screens and publication covers.

Read what Hulk Hogan, Goldberg, William Regal and more had to state about a genuinely one-of- a-kind Superstar.

Saddened to hear the news of the passing of the excellent #Kamala… initially wrestler I had the enjoyment of seeing live. I was a follower. &#x 1f44 a; &#x 1f64 f; — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg)August 10, 2020

My inmost acknowledgements to the household of JamesHarris I initially saw him on TELEVISION when I was a kid in the UK and at live programs as “The Missisippi Mauler” Big Jim Harris and then had the enjoyment of being on programs with him in the United States. A charming guy. https://t.co/dfYathRlyK — William Regal (@RealKingRegal)August 10, 2020

Just been informed that Kamala has actually died. pic.twitter.com/oBGnezmujn — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler)August 9, 2020

GOD BLESS THE KAMALA HE ALWAYS PUT ON A PROGRAM FOR THE FANS GREAT BIG MALE WHO WORKED THE TRICK BETTER THEN A LOT OF IT BREAK MY HEART #ripkamala pic.twitter.com/8hFybhctSq — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik)August 10, 2020