SUPERRIDE Self Balancing Electric Unicycle S1000 G2 – One Wheel Electric Scooter with Single Fat Tire & 1000W Motor [Complete Parts] (Frame, Wheel, Battery, Charger, Screen, and LED)



Price: $1,499.99

(as of Aug 02,2020 17:09:09 UTC – Details)



SUPERRIDE Self Balancing Electric Unicycle S1000 G2 Are you ready for a new one-wheel challenge? The S1000 G2 self-balancing electric unicycle is a unique form factor in electric transportation allowing the rider to stay seated like a motorcycle or bike. The advanced self-balancing gyroscopic technology keeps the bike steady with very little support from the rider once seated. No remote control is required, with extremely simple controls you lean forward to accelerate and lean back to brake. Turning can be performed by using your body weight to lean left and right. This little 45-pound unicycle can carry up to 280 pounds and the 1000W motor allows for speeds up to 20 miles per hour! The removable 60-volt / 5.8-Ah battery is fully charged from 20-100% in one hour and can go 15 miles on a 45-minute charge! The unicycle ships equipped with an LED display displaying battery and speed information, a bright-white high-quality offroad style LED headlight, and an electronic horn to alert pedestrians about how amazing your new SUPERRIDE scooter is! Disclaimer 1. PLEASE CHECK YOUR LOCAL DMV FOR REGISTRATION AND LICENSING REQUIREMENTS BEFORE ORDERING. 2. VALID PHONE NUMBER REQUIRED FOR FREIGHT CARRIER. 3. HANDLING TIME IS BETWEEN 2-3 DAYS, SHIPPING CAN TAKE UP TO 5 DAYS. 4. CONTACT CUSTOMER SUPPORT BEFORE REQUESTING A RETURN: New Style Corp Email: [email protected] Customer Service #: 562-926-0600 Office Hours: Mon-Fri, 9am-5pm Pacific 5. RETURNS SUBJECT TO 0% – 15% RESTOCKING FEE BASED ON RETURNED ITEM CONDITION.

SIMPLE CONTROLS – Lean Forward to Accelerate, Lean Back to Brake!

EASY TURNING – Use Your Body Weight to Turn Left and Right!

SPEEDY WHEEL – 1000W Motor Allows Speeds up to 15 Miles Per Hour!

QUICK CHARGING – Removable Battery and Fully Charged from 20-100% in an Hour!