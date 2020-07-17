Supermodel Megan Gale’s brother has been MISSING in Western Australia for four days – as police launch search and family make desperate plea for him to contact them
The brother of supermodel Megan Gale has gone missing in Western Australia.
Jason Gale, the star’s 49-year-old older brother, went missing from his home in the Perth suburb of Bibra Lake on Tuesday morning.
Police have launched an urgent search amid concerns for his welfare.
Mr Gale is believed to be driving a 1999 silver coloured Honda CR-V station sedan, registration 1BOI107.
He was last seen at 9.40am on Tuesday, when he bought petrol and water in the Wheatbelt town of Pingelly, about 158 kilometres from Perth.
Loved ones of Mr Gale say he was known to take trips by himself but never for this long, Seven News reported.
Anyone with information are urged by police to call 131 444 immediately.
