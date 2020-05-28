Superman Star Henry Cavill to Return to DC Film Universe: Reports

Henry Cavill’s Superman could possibly be again. Multiple experiences say that Cavill will return because the Man of Steel in an upcoming DC Comics film, although it will not be a sequel to the 2013 eponymous film. Cavill’s Superman can be mentioned to be not part of the subsequent two entries within the DC movie universe: Gal Gadot-led Wonder Woman 1984 or James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, since they’ve each completed filming. That leaves the Robert Pattinson-starrer The Batman, Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam, Ezra Miller’s standalone The Flash, and sequels Shazam! 2 and Aquaman 2.

Deadline first introduced phrase of Cavill’s doable return to the DC fold, with Variety confirming that shortly after. The former report claimed that Cavill is not “expected” to star in The Batman. Warner Bros. Pictures has issued no remark, whereas Cavill’s representatives couldn’t be reached for remark. But if this does occur, it could mark a U-turn on experiences from almost two years in the past, when Cavill and Warner Bros. had mentioned to half methods after talks over a cameo in Shazam! fell by. Cavill clarified a 12 months later that it was due to his schedule on Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

In the identical interview, he first hinted at a possible return as Superman. Speaking to Men’s Health in December, Cavill had mentioned: “The cape is still in the closet. It’s still mine. […] I’m not just going to sit quietly in the dark as all this stuff is going on. I’ve not given up the role. There’s a lot I have to give for Superman yet. A lot of storytelling to do. A lot of real, true depths to the honesty of the character I want to get into. I want to reflect the comic books. That’s important to me. There’s a lot of justice to be done for Superman. The status is: You’ll see.”

Cavill’s feedback recommend he is all for a full-fledged position, although it is unclear if his presence in any of the DC Comics films within the works — Black Adam, The Flash, Shazam! 2, and Aquaman 2 — would quantity to greater than a supporting one. With all these movies a 12 months away or extra, and with manufacturing nonetheless shut down globally due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic, we’ll simply have to wait to discover out extra about Cavill’s return as Superman.

The 37-year-old Brit has starred in three DC movies prior to now, together with Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League. He’s additionally the lead within the Netflix fantasy drama sequence The Witcher, which is presently slated for a second season in 2021.