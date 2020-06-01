Superleague clubs call on fans for financial help

With the vast majority of discussions centering thus far on the Premier League’s Project Restart, there are rising fears girls’s sport is going through an ‘invisible summer’ following widespread season and fixture cancellations throughout soccer, rugby, cricket and hockey.

“We’re in a situation where financially it is looking bleak and we haven’t got massive pots of money, as in a lot of women’s sport,” added Ratnapala, who confirmed the membership operates on a separate financial mannequin from Saracens Rugby inside its franchise.

“The sponsorship money we have coming though is not into fruition at the moment because we’ve got no league to be playing in.”

Thunder, the reigning Superleague champions, have additionally urged fans to donate the price of any ticket gross sales to assist their funds.

“With the 2020 VNSL season now ended, for us tickets are where most of our income comes from,” the membership mentioned in a social media submit. “If you have a matchday game ticket and can donate the cost of your ticket to help the survival of the team, please let Ticketline know before Monday 15th June.”