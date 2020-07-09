Superhot creators are giving away millions of free copies of Mind Control Delete expansion

The team behind time-bending first-person shooter Superhot has a very good proposition: buy or have obtained the first game and you obtain the follow-up for free. Called Superhot: Mind Control Delete, the standalone expansion has been around early access on Steam since 2017. But it’s releasing entirely on July 16th, and developer Superhot Team really wants to reward buyers of the initial with a free copy. That means as many as 2 million people are permitted receive the expansion without investing in it, the studio says.

All you need to do is purchase Superhot, or have previously purchased the overall game, on one of the supported major platforms and the expansion will undoubtedly be automatically included with your library. It’s vital that you note that this really is for the non-VR version of the overall game, as the VR version for Oculus Rift and other platforms is a split up title. Right now, Superhot is 60 percent off on the Microsoft Store, Steam, and Xbox. Normally, the game costs $24.99, and it’s still up for a high price on the PlayStation Store and on Nintendo Switch. (Switch isn’t among the supported platforms for the promotion.)

Anyone who will pay for the game through Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, Epic Games Store, Origin, or GOG will undoubtedly be eligible for the free copy of the expansion. But the deal applies only to individuals who have bought the overall game and not those that received it for free through a bundle, sale, or other promotion like PlayStation Plus or Xbox’s Games With Gold. Those who received the overall game for free as part of the Epic winter holiday giveaway do get a steep discount, the studio says. Here’s a handy FAQ wearing down the requirements and how you’ll be able to claim the free copy (in most cases, Superhot Team says it’s going to just be included with your library).

For those unaware, Mind Control Delete is more of the same zany, slow-motion combat and puzzle-solving that made the first Superhot one of the most creative shooters of the past decade. But the expansion throws in a rogue-lite twist in which level order is randomized, in addition to a number of new enemy types, weapons, and other additions.