Supergirl’s Chyler Leigh Calls Alex’s Coming Out Journey ‘Something That I Can Personally Relate To’

In honor of LGBTQ Pride Month, Supergirl actress Chyler Leigh is taking a moment to appreciate some similarities between her character’s life and her own, saying, “[Alex’s] journey of self discovery is something that I can personally relate to.”

Titled “Wear Your Pride,” Leigh’s post was published Monday on the state website for Create Change, a company that seeks to provide “encouragement and inspiration to help you become the change you want to see in the world.” Leigh serves as Create Change’s co-founder and chief creative officer.

More from TVLine

“When I was told that my character was to come out in season 2, a flurry of thoughts and emotions flew through and around me because of the responsibility I felt to authentically represent Alex’s journey,” Leigh writes. “What I didn’t realize was how the scene where she finally confessed her truth would leap off the pages of the script and genuinely become a variation of my own. IRL. My heart felt like it was going to beat out of my chest each take we filmed, every time presenting another opportunity to get those honest words out of my mouth. Though they don’t exactly match my personal dialogue, the heart behind it surely did. From the director, the press, the media, the cast, and the fans, I’m still told that it was the most realistic coming out scene they’d ever witnessed. And to steal from Alex’s words, that’s because there’s some truth to what she said about me.”

She then invites readers to relive Alex’s aforementioned coming out scenes from the Supergirl‘s 2nd season:

“Here’s the kicker though,” she continues. “Since that episode aired, I was told from dear friends (and even avid watchers of Supergirl) that they would no longer watch the show because of the fact that Alex’s journey took a turn from their significantly less than acceptable beliefs. Soon after, they started to distance themselves and eventually my loved ones and I were outcast, marking the increased loss of many folks we loved. However, after the initial sting, I don’t hold a grudge towards the negative response, because as I said, we all have experienced a hard time in a single way or another with acceptance (whatever the subject may possibly be) whether towards ourselves or the others.”

Leigh concludes, “It’s been a long and lonely road for both my husband and myself but I can whole-heartedly say that after all these years, he and I are still discovering the depths of ourselves and each other, but throughout our journey we’ve learned to be proud of who we are, no matter the cost.”

Click here for more information around Creating Change.

Launch Gallery: 30 LGBTQ TV Moments Worth Celebrating From the Past Year

Best associated with TVLine

Sign up for TVLine’s Newsletter. For the most recent news, adhere to us about Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.