Superdrug accused of ‘playing on people’s fear’ with £69 antibodies test

Yvonne Fovargue, the MP that chairs a legislative panel on customer security, increased problems with the cost. She stated: “₤70 with shipping for a test which is not totally exact appears extreme.

“Superdrug seems to be playing on people’s fears and that’s not right. What people really need is a readily available, easy to use test that’s accurate. They deserve nothing less.”

A spokesperson for Superdrug stated: “The price is reflective of the cost price that we pay for the testing.”

Michael Henry, Superdrug’s health care supervisor, stated the company had actually made a decision to release the test due to the fact that“we’re confident of its reliability and accuracy”

However, Abbott stated that, while the test has actually shown a 99.6 percent uniqueness price when the blood is taken by a doctor, it has no information connecting to at-home usage.

A spokesperson stated: “The test is not intended for use as a home test and it should not be conducted with a finger stick blood sample.”

Superdrug stated its insurance claim of 97.5 percent uniqueness was based on study by The Doctors Laboratory, a UKAS-accredited laboratory.