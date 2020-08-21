Supercars tweaks pitlane release rules after Whincup incident

Triple Eight launched Whincup simply as Coulthard will kip down from the quick lane to go into the DJR Penske pitbox, which lies right ahead of T8’s.

That required Coulthard to knock the brakes and the 2 made small contact, although both had the ability to continue with no major damage to their vehicles.

The incident was examined by the stewards, however Triple Eight was cleared of any misbehavior, permitting Whincup to beat Coulthard and end up being just the 2nd motorist in history to win the Darwin Triple Crown after Scott McLaughlin.

Whincup handled to get away a charge due to the fact that of the phrasing in the guidelines, which mention that a chauffeur should “give way to a car already wholly in the fast lane”.

This didn’t cover for the scenario Coulthard discovered himself in, as he was kipping down on his method to his pitbox while he reached Whincup.

Supercars has actually now broadened the meaning of the guidelines, with the brand-new guideline specifying that “a Car being released from its Pit Bay must do so without impeding any other Car in Pit Lane”.

The brand-new judgment has actually gotten complete assistance from the Supercars Commission, according to Supercars’ Head of Motorsport Adrian Burgess.

“We all saw what happened last week,” Burgess informedSupercars com.

“[Driving Standards Advisor] Craig Baird properly adjudicated the …