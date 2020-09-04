Supercars Townsville SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

The format will be mainly the very same for the 2nd blast around the Townsville streets, with 3 110-kilometre races, each needing a single necessary stop for a minimum of 2 tires.

Saturday’s action will include a three-part certifying session culminating in a Top 10 Shootout followed by the very first of the 3 races.

On Sunday there will be 2 rapid-fire 10-minute certifying sessions, setting the grids for the 2nd and 3rd races.

The very same tire policies will remain in usage also, with groups restricted to 5 brand-new sets of soft-compound Dunlop rubber from the start of Qualifying 1 onwards.

This weekend might be essential in Townsville expert Jamie Whincup’s title quote. With simply 4 occasions to go this season, making more in-roads on Scott McLaughlin’s 123-point series lead would go a long method to establishing a champion face-off at the Bathurst 1000 next month.

When is the Supercars Townsville SuperSprint?

Saturday’s action will start with a set of session, the very first of which begins at 10:00 am AEST. They will be followed by a three-part certifying session, beginning at 12:45 pm AEST and culminating in a Top 10 Shootout at 1:20 pm.

On Sunday the very first of 2 back-to- back certifying sessions begins at 10:40 am AEST, with races at 1:05 pm AEST and 3:40 pm AEST.

There is a little tweak to the …