Supercars still investigating September options

With the season set to end at the Bathurst 1000 in October, Supercars is understood to be considering a 4th straight double-header in mid-September as part of a jam-packed run house.

Queensland Raceway has actually long been thought about the preferred for the September race, offered the 5 Melbourne groups and 2 New South Wales groups are efficiently working from bases in south-east Queensland due to surround limitations.

Racing at QR would need short-term upgrades to be made to the circuit, as it does not hold an irreversible Motorsport Australia licence– a surmountable, however not unimportant, obstacle.

Should Supercars not have the ability to strike an offer to race at the Ipswich location, there are some back-up options.

The Bend in South Australia is still in the frame for the September date, following an on-again, off-again legend with the series this season.

The circuit was initially suggested to host a 500-kilometre enduro as the Bathurst warm-up this year, and was maintained as a mid-September sprint round on the preliminary modified calendar after the coronavirus-induced shutdown.

However a 2nd modified schedule saw The Bend changed by Sandown, triggering circuit owner Sam Shahin to compose a scathing open letter to Supercars.

There was then talk The Bend would return as soon as Melbourne returned into lockdown, prior to the present strategy developed …