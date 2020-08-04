Supercars quarantine rules set for Darwin

While there’s been a dedication for the 2 Darwin Supercars rounds to proceed considering that Saturday, regardless of a COVID-19 scare in south-east Queensland recently, tries to carry personnel from Brisbane to the Northern Territory have actually been continuously postponed considering that Monday.

The most current strategy is for the charter flight for series and group workers to leave at 1pm AEST today.

There has actually been a condition contributed to entry into the Territory, with groups asked to call any personnel that have actually been to particular location locations in the past 14 days.

Anyone who has actually been to those locations will be needed to quarantine for 48 hours upon arrival to Darwin.

Read Also:

The NT is the only state or area to categorize south-east Queensland as a COVID-19 location, as a reaction to the prominent supposed border breach by 2 tourists that later on evaluated favorable.

While that triggered worries of a Melbourne- design break out, Queensland has actually reported no brand-new cases for the previous 2 days.

Supercars is set to host 2 successive rounds at the Hidden Valley circuit over the next 2 weekends, with the Darwin Triple Crown followed by the Darwin SuperSprint.

The NT will technically be the 4th state or area Supercars has actually raced in this season, unlocking for Motorsport Australia to formally award the Australian Touring Car …