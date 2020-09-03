Supercars must retain Holden fans – Skaife

The Holden brand will be no more as of the end of this year, owner General Motors axing the Aussie carmaker as part of a global move away from right-hand-drive markets.

While it means there will be no factory Holden team in Supercars next season, the ZB Commodore will continue to race for at least another year, ahead of the introduction of the Gen3 rules in 2022.

However there’s no long-term future for the Holdens, leaving a big question mark over a significant fan base that’s been built through the sizzling Ford versus Holden rivalry.

According to Skaife, who won three of his five Supercars titles with the Holden Racing Team, retaining those fans has to be seen as an absolute priority by series officials.

And he says the best way to do that would be through bringing another GM product into the series.

“My dad, a very wise man who taught me a lot, told me it’s much easier to keep a customer than it is to find a new one,” Skaife told Motorsport.com.

“So I would be working very, very hard on keeping Holden fans attached and ingrained as part of our sport. I would have thought GM is the answer to that puzzle.”

GM will continue to have a presence in Australia through its newly-established GM Special Vehicles arm, something Supercars squad Walkinshaw Andretti United will be directly involved in.

That…